Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 01:50 AM

Smokers Should Start Lung Cancer Scans at Age 50 - US Medical Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Smokers should begin yearly cancer screenings at the age of 50 rather than 55, the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Based on the evidence, the USPSTF recommends yearly screening using a low-dose computed tomography (CT) scan for people aged 50 to 80 years old who are at high risk for lung cancer because of their smoking history," the statement said.

The panel said the final report calls for starting scans five years earlier than the draft recommendation.

USPSTF also recommends reducing pack-years of smoking history that make a candidate eligible for screening from 30 pack-years to 20.

This, in turn, will benefit Black people and women since based on the available data both groups smoke fewer cigarettes than white men.

A pack-year is a way of calculating how much a person has smoked. One pack-year is the equivalent of smoking an average of 20 cigarettes, or one pack, per day for a year, the release said.

According to the USPSTF, smoking remains the leading cause of lung cancer with more than 200,000 people diagnosed with this disease yearly.

USPSTF is a volunteer panel of medical experts attempting to improve the health of Americans by issuing recommendations about clinical preventive services.

