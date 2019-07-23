UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smoking Giant China Planning E-cigarette Regulation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:03 PM

Smoking giant China planning e-cigarette regulation

China is planning to regulate e-cigarettes in an attempt to stave off a new gateway addiction in what is already the world's largest smoking population

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :China is planning to regulate e-cigarettes in an attempt to stave off a new gateway addiction in what is already the world's largest smoking population.

The Asian giant has over 300 million tobacco-smokers -- nearly a third of the world's total -- but the battery-operated vaping trend has yet to explode as it has in the United States and elsewhere.

"The supervision of electronic cigarettes must be severely strengthened," said Mao Qunan, head of the National Health Commission's (NHC) planning department, at a press conference Monday.

The NHC "is working with relevant departments to conduct research on electronic cigarette supervision and we plan to regulate electronic cigarettes through legislation," he said.

Vaping is generally believed to be safer than smoking, and e-cigarette users don't get exposed to the estimated 7,000 chemical constituents present in combustible cigarettes.

The liquids do, however, contain nicotine, which has been studied for decades and is known to be highly addictive.

But more concerning for China, and policymakers worldwide, is a slew of recent studies that have found that, among adolescents, e-cigarettes effectively provide a gateway toward full-fledged smoking.

"We want to reduce the smoking rate and prevent young people from trying tobacco," said Mao.

Enforcing anti-smoking measures can be difficult in China as the state-run tobacco monopoly provides the government with colossal sums -- one trillion Yuan ($145 billion) in taxes and profits in 2018, or more than five percent of central government's revenue.

China's tobacco regulator shares offices and senior officials with the state-owned China National Tobacco Corp -- a near-monopoly and by far the world's biggest cigarette producer.

The tobacco regulator submitted plans for e-cigarette standards to the World Trade Organization in May.

Some cities and countries around the world have begun to limit e-cigarettes.

San Francisco in June became the first major US city to effectively ban the sale and manufacture of e-cigarettes, as concerns grow over a sharp rise in vaping among youths.

Singapore has banned e-cigarettes, while many countries have introduced strict regulation.

Related Topics

World China Young Sale Mao United States May June 2018 From Government Asia Billion Million Vaping

Recent Stories

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

6 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

15 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

21 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas fired from Mazaaq Raat following dome ..

31 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &# ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.