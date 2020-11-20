UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smuggled Parrots Stuffed In Plastic Bottles: Indonesia Police

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:26 PM

Smuggled parrots stuffed in plastic bottles: Indonesia police

Dozens of parrots stuffed into plastic water bottles have been discovered on a ship docked in Indonesia's Papua region, authorities said Friday

Fakfak, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Dozens of parrots stuffed into plastic water bottles have been discovered on a ship docked in Indonesia's Papua region, authorities said Friday.

Police in the town of Fakfak said the vessel's crew reported hearing noises coming from a large box where 64 live black-capped lories and another 10 dead birds were found Thursday morning.

Black-capped lories are a type of parrot native to New Guinea and nearby smaller islands.

"The ship's crew told us that they suspected there were animals inside the box as they heard strange noises," said local police spokesman Dodik Junaidi.

No arrests had been made so far and the birds' intended destination was unclear, he added.

The vast jungles of Indonesia are home to more than 130 threatened bird species, according to wildlife trade watchdog TRAFFIC, more than any other country except Brazil.

But there is also large-scale illegal trading of birds, which sees them sold in giant avian markets in Indonesia's major cities, or smuggled abroad.

Exotic birds are usually poached and trafficked by smuggling gangs for sale as pets and status symbols.

Certain species of bird, such as the Australian palm cockatoo, can sell for as much as $30,000 on the black market.

In 2017, Indonesian authorities found some 125 exotic birds stuffed inside drain pipes during a wildlife smuggling raid.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Police Water Threatened Traffic Sale Indonesia Brazil Guinea 2017 Market From

Recent Stories

Raza Rabbani opposes Imran Khan’s decision to ch ..

6 minutes ago

Online comedy event " Kuch To Corona" on Saturday ..

5 minutes ago

Musical evening at TDCP resort Murree on Saturday

21 minutes ago

KPT shipping intelligence report

21 minutes ago

Pakistan records 36 deaths due to Covid-19 during ..

33 minutes ago

TLP Chief's funeral prayer delayed till Saturday m ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.