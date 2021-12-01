UrduPoint.com

Smuggled Weapons From Ukraine In Belarus Intended For Use Against President - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:37 PM

Smuggling of weapons from Ukraine, intended for migrants at the Belarusian border and prevented by the Belarusian security service, started long before the migration crisis, President Alexander Lukashenko told Ria Novosti, adding that the goal was to use these arms against Lukashenko himself, a Russian military base and reporters

"We noticed this, I think, three weeks ago, and began to record even earlier. This is arms traffic already coming from Ukraine, this is a disaster," Lukashenko said.

According to Lukashenko, smuggling of weapons was happening via the Ukrainian border, and one case of traffic from Donbas via Russia was also recorded.

"In two years, one case, everything else went across the Ukrainian border. And it began before the refugees (arrived)," Lukashenko said.

In addition, Lukashenko said that the purpose of these weapons was "to eliminate the president and commit terrorist acts on the territory of Belarus."

"We prevented (the use of weapons) against the Russian military base, we showed it, against our journalists, against your (RT) journalist Konstantin Pridybailo ...The organizers were ... Americans and Belarusians who were detained in Moscow," Lukashenko said.

