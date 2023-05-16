Smugglers to Continue Seeking to Drive Migration on US Southern Border Post Title 42 - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Human smugglers will seek new ways to drive up illegal migration on the US southern border regardless of efforts to deter such crossings over the last several days following the expiration of Title 42, senior US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official Blas Nunez-Neto said on Monday.

A massive number of illegal crossings was anticipated after Title 42 expired, but this human wave never came, most likely due to tighter policy restrictions and more security personnel sent to the southern border in light of the COVID-era public health policy expiring late Thursday night.

"It is still early though and we are mindful that smugglers will continue to look ways look for ways to take advantage of changes in border policies, to weaponize disinformation, and drive migration through the region," Nunez said during a press briefing.

The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC) warned earlier on Monday that although illegal crossings on the US border with Mexico have calmed since last week, it nevertheless expects some 100,000 immigrants to attempt to enter the United States soon.

According to Nunez, the United States experienced a surge of daily illegal crossings on the southern border averaging more than 10,000 about three days before Title 42 expired Thursday night.

However, since Friday, illegal crossings on the southern border have averaged less than 5,000 a day, he added.

The governments of Mexico and Guatemala are currently deploying security personnel to their own southern borders to try to manage the movement of US-bound migrants, Nunez said. The governments of Panama and Colombia are also engaged in efforts to crack down on human smuggling networks in their region, Nunez said.

Hundreds of migrants, including those from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, have been deported to Mexico since Friday under Title 8 authorities, Nunez said.

Moreover, Nunez said thousands of other migrants currently in US custody are going through the asylum process and US immigration enforcement's expedited deportation process.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that migrants who attempt to enter the United States without utilizing the appropriate lawful avenues would face tougher consequences after the policy is lifted.