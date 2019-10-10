UrduPoint.com
SNA Forces Enter East Of Euphrates To Support Turkish's Operation Peace Spring

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

SNA forces enter east of Euphrates to support Turkish's operation peace spring

The Syrian National Army (SNA) enter territory east of Euphrates, on October 10, 2019 to support Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. The SNA forces entered the areas occupied by the YPG/PKK terrorists within the scope of the operation that was launched yesterday by the Turkish armed forces and SNA

TAL ABYAD, SYRIA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Syrian National Army (SNA) enter territory east of Euphrates, on October 10, 2019 to support Turkey's Operation Peace Spring. The SNA forces entered the areas occupied by the YPG/PKK terrorists within the scope of the operation that was launched yesterday by the Turkish armed forces and SNA.

SNA made significant contributions to the Euphrates Shield Operation and Olive Branch Operation by supporting the Turkish armed forces by the name Free Syrian Army.

Turkish troops along with the Syrian National Army (SNA) have begun Operation Peace Spring against the PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists in northern Syria on Wednesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

The operation was launched east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria's territorial integrity.

Turkey has said the terrorist group PKK and its extension the YPG/PYD constitute the biggest threat to Syria's future, jeopardizing the country's territorial integrity and unitary structure.

