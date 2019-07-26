Snake chases lawmakers from Nigerian state parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A snake burst onto the chamber floor of a state parliament building in southwest Nigeria, sending lawmakers scampering and forcing an indefinite recess, officials said Friday.

"When we were about to enter into plenary, a big snake just ran out of the chamber which disrupted our sitting and we had to hurriedly leave the chamber," said Olugbenga Omole, a spokesman for lawmakers from Ondo State.

The snake appears to have fallen from the roof into the plenary chamber. It did not bite anyone before it was caught and killed by parliament staff, said Omole.