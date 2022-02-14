UrduPoint.com

Snake On A Plane: AirAsia Jet Forced To Divert

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 02:43 PM

Snake on a plane: AirAsia jet forced to divert

An AirAsia passenger plane was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights, the Malaysian budget carrier confirmed Monday

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :An AirAsia passenger plane was forced to divert and make an unscheduled landing after a snake was spotted slithering through the overhead lights, the Malaysian budget carrier confirmed Monday.

In a viral video social media users were quick to link with Samuel L. Jackson cult classic "Snakes on a Plane", the creature's silhouette could be seen wriggling in the cabin's light fittings.

The incident, which the airline described as "very rare", took place last week aboard a flight from the capital Kuala Lumpur to Tawau, on the eastern coast of Borneo island.

After the captain found out about the snake, he took "appropriate action" and landed in the city of Kuching -- 900 kilometres (560 miles) west of Tawau -- so the plane could be fumigated, AirAsia said.

The passengers then boarded another flight to continue their journey.

"At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk," AirAsia chief safety officer Liong Tien Ling said in a statement.

Social media users joked the incident was all-too-reminiscent of the 2006 action film that featured Jackson as an FBI agent trapped on a jet filled with venomous serpents.

"Snakes on a plane is real!!" one user posted.

Another commented on Facebook: "One of my worst nightmares. Too scary for me."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Budget Social Media Facebook Tawau Kuching Kuala Lumpur Jackson FBI Media From

Recent Stories

Electrical thermal energy storage system technolog ..

Electrical thermal energy storage system technology launched at Masdar City

15 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death t ..

Philippines logs 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, death toll tops 55,000

1 minute ago
 Libya reports 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more de ..

Libya reports 3,648 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

1 minute ago
 French ice dancers Papadakis and Cizeron win 'unre ..

French ice dancers Papadakis and Cizeron win 'unreal' first Olympic gold

17 minutes ago
 US airline makes emergency landing after unruly pa ..

US airline makes emergency landing after unruly passenger incident

17 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Says Russian Troops Will Leav ..

Belarusian President Says Russian Troops Will Leave Belarus When Exercises Finis ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>