MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Francesca Donato, a member of Italy 's Lega party, told Sputnik on Friday that holding snap parliamentary elections would be the only way to resolve the current political stalemate in the government

The crisis in the Italian government has been sparked by a parliament vote on a major railroad project, which was supported by the Lega party, while the MS5 Movement, its coalition partner, was against it.

"I do not think that a different way [other than to hold snap elections] to solve the crisis between the two partners in the current government is on the table. In any case, all choices are now in the hands of our president of the Republic," Donato said.

Another Lega party member, Andrea Picchielli, also reiterated the sentiment that the only solution to Italy's political crisis would be to hold snap elections.

"I think the election is the only solution to overcome this crisis.

The rift between [Lega] and [MS5 Movement] is too deep. In a lot of important topics we have totally different opinions and points of view," Picchielli told Sputnik.

Picchielli added that Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, would have a central role in deciding whether to call early elections.

Earlier in the day, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who is also the leader of the Lega party, said that he had told Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that the only way to resolve the crisis would be through snap elections.

On Thursday, Conte met with Mattarella, who has a constitutional right to dissolve the parliament and call early elections. However, according to reports, the two government officials did not discuss the parliamentary crisis during their talks.