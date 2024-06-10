Open Menu

Snap French Elections Will Not Disturb Paris Olympics: Bach

Published June 10, 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Monday that snap parliamentary French elections "will not disturb the Olympics" in Paris that open under three weeks after the second round of voting.

Bach said the elections are "a democratic process which will not disturb the Olympics", after President Emmanuel Macron called surprise elections for June 30 and July 7 after the far right inflicted a heavy defeat on his centrist alliance in EU elections.

