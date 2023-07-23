Snap General Election to Take Place in Spain on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2023) Snap general election has been scheduled for July 23 in Spain by incumbent Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

In late May, Sanchez dissolved the Spanish parliament�to trigger early elections in July following�setbacks of his Spanish Socialist Workers' Party and success of the opposition conservative People's Party in regional elections held on May 29.

The tenure of the dissolved parliament was overshadowed by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused severe global recession resulting from the extensive lockdown measures, as well as by the global energy crisis triggered by the sanctions against Russia.