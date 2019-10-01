UrduPoint.com
Snap General Elections In Peru Scheduled For January 26 Amid Political Crisis - Decree

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 01:39 PM

Snap General Elections in Peru Scheduled for January 26 Amid Political Crisis - Decree

Early legislative elections in Peru have been set for January 26 following the dissolution of the country's congress by President Martin Vizcarra amid his row with the opposition-controlled Congress, according to his decree

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Early legislative elections in Peru have been set for January 26 following the dissolution of the country's congress by President Martin Vizcarra amid his row with the opposition-controlled Congress, according to his decree.

On Monday, Vizcarra dissolved the country's Congress after lawmakers boycotted his calls for anti-graft reform. The dissolved legislature, in turn, declared Vizcarra temporarily unfit to govern and appointed Vice President Mercedes Araoz as acting head of state.

"To call elections to a new Congress on Sunday, 26 January, 2020 to end the constitutional period of the dissolved Congress," the decree, signed by Vizcarra and new Prime Minister Vicente Zeballos, said, as cited by El Peruano newspaper.

The decree stated that the votes of no confidence in two cabinets formed under the current government's term (2016-2021) as the reason for the Congress' dissolution � under Article 134 of the Peruvian Constitution, the president has the right to dissolve parliament should two cabinets be removed over no-confidence motions. According to the document, legislative powers will be exercised by a special congressional committee consisting of 27 people, which cannot be dissolved, until the new convocation.

