Snap Legislative Elections in Iraq Delayed Until Mid-October - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Iraqi government has postponed early elections to the country's parliament from June 6 to October 10, the state-run INA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

"The council of ministers voted during its session, which was attended by members of the Independent High Electoral Commission, to set October 10 as a date for holding early elections," the source said.

In late July, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced the snap election to Iraq's unicameral parliament, the Council of Representatives, for June 6, 2021. Legislators, however, did not manage to conclude voting on the issue of Constituencies in a number of provinces until the end of October. The president approved a law on the elections in early November.

The previous legislative elections took place in Iraq in May 2018.