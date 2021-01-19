UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snap Legislative Elections In Iraq Delayed Until Mid-October - State Media

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Snap Legislative Elections in Iraq Delayed Until Mid-October - State Media

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Iraqi government has postponed early elections to the country's parliament from June 6 to October 10, the state-run INA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

"The council of ministers voted during its session, which was attended by members of the Independent High Electoral Commission, to set October 10 as a date for holding early elections," the source said.

In late July, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced the snap election to Iraq's unicameral parliament, the Council of Representatives, for June 6, 2021. Legislators, however, did not manage to conclude voting on the issue of Constituencies in a number of provinces until the end of October. The president approved a law on the elections in early November.

The previous legislative elections took place in Iraq in May 2018.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Iraq May June July October November 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

28 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

30 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

44 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.