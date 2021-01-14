The Snapchat messaging app is about to permanently lock outgoing President Donald Trump's account on January 20, the day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing company sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Snapchat messaging app is about to permanently lock outgoing President Donald Trump's account on January 20, the day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

"In the interest of public safety, and based on his [Trump's] attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," a spokesperson for Snapchat told Axios.

Last week, the company announced an indefinite suspension of Trump's account following the Capitol Hill siege.

Five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the January 6 unrest. Social media giants Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube have all suspended Trump from their platforms. The president, who leaves office in six days, made history by becoming the first US president to be impeached twice, this time for inciting the riot, after his first impeachment in 2019 for inviting foreign interference in US elections. Trump has denied the charges.