UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snapchat To Permanently Terminate Trump's Account On Biden Inauguration Day - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Snapchat to Permanently Terminate Trump's Account on Biden Inauguration Day - Reports

The Snapchat messaging app is about to permanently lock outgoing President Donald Trump's account on January 20, the day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing company sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Snapchat messaging app is about to permanently lock outgoing President Donald Trump's account on January 20, the day of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, the Axios news portal reported on Thursday, citing company sources.

"In the interest of public safety, and based on his [Trump's] attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," a spokesperson for Snapchat told Axios.

Last week, the company announced an indefinite suspension of Trump's account following the Capitol Hill siege.

Five people, including a policeman on duty and a female air force veteran who supported Trump, died in the January 6 unrest. Social media giants Twitter, Facebook and Google's YouTube have all suspended Trump from their platforms. The president, who leaves office in six days, made history by becoming the first US president to be impeached twice, this time for inciting the riot, after his first impeachment in 2019 for inviting foreign interference in US elections. Trump has denied the charges.

Related Topics

Google Facebook Twitter Company Trump Died Capitol Hill January 2019 YouTube Media All From

Recent Stories

Explosion at visa processing centre due to mechani ..

6 minutes ago

Three Commodores Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The ..

11 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiani is super excited for her upcoming dra ..

12 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific welcomes second ATR freighter

14 minutes ago

Installation of international fiber-optic communic ..

16 minutes ago

Tunisia Revolution Victims Struggling to Receive J ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.