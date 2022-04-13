UrduPoint.com

Sniper Fire Kills Syrian Soldier In Idlib - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Sniper Fire Kills Syrian Soldier in Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) A Syrian soldier was shot dead on Tuesday near the town of Kafr Nabl in the northwestern Idlib province, a Russian military official with the center for Syrian reconciliation said.

"A Syrian serviceman died as a result of sniper fire opened by terrorists stationed in Kansafra at positions of government troops near the town of Kafr Nabl," Rear.

Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev said.

He told a news briefing that the militants belonged to the Nusra Front, a jihadist group banned in Russia for terrorism.

The same militant group was behind a series of five shelling attacks on the government positions in the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo, which left two Syrian military personnel wounded, Zhuravlev said.

