Snipers Trained By UK Instructors Arrive In Donbas - Luhansk People's Militia

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2021 | 12:50 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) detected the arrival of snipers of the Ukrainian armed forces trained by British instructors near the contact line in Donbas, the militia's press service officer, Alexander Mazeikin, said on Thursday.

"On December 29, two sniper teams arrived at front-line positions of the 57th brigade (of Ukraine's armed forces), near the Trokhizbenka locality. The snipers were trained by British instructors," Mazeikin told reporters.

Ukrainian security forces might attempt provocations in that area in the upcoming holiday period, the official posited.

"We are warning the leadership of the Ukrainian armed forces that in the event of a threat or a provocation from the Ukrainian military, units of the LPR's People's Militia are ready to respond in kind, and any aggressive action will be immediately suppressed," Mazeikin added.

The eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas has been gripped by conflict since 2014, when Kiev launched an operation against the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk republics. Despite the Minsk agreements, designed to find a political resolution of the conflict, clashes in Donbas continue. According to the latest data from the UN, about 13,000 people have been killed in the hostilities.

