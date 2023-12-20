Open Menu

Snow-hit County In China's Shanxi Resumes Classes

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Snow-hit county in China's Shanxi resumes classes

TAIYUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Primary schools, secondary schools and kindergartens in Yuanqu, a county heavily affected by snowfall in north China's Shanxi Province, resumed class on Wednesday after the power supply was restored.

At 6:40 p.m. on Dec.

13, power outages ensued when four high-voltage power transmission lines experienced faults and shutdowns due to persistent heavy snowfall, disrupting the power supply in some 120,000 households.

As of Tuesday, three of the affected power lines had been repaired, while the other line for backup power is still under repair, according to the State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Company.

The power supply for residential use has been restored and efforts are underway to restore industrial power supply, the company said.

Related Topics

China Company P

Recent Stories

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate ..

Govt committed to zero tolerance against surrogate companies baiting public via ..

1 hour ago
 Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Sh ..

Melbourne Test: Pakistan's fast bowler Khurram Shahzad undergoes MRI scan

1 hour ago
 PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy g ..

PCB chief’s involving Babar Azam’s captaincy goes viral

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory ..

Burger, De Zorzi take South Africa to ODI victory over India

13 hours ago
Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP respo ..

Senate body expresses dissatisfaction on SBP response on money laundering

13 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 2nd ODI scores

13 hours ago
 Two women shot dead

Two women shot dead

13 hours ago
 Experts called upon effective project management s ..

Experts called upon effective project management skills for development projects

13 hours ago
 Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: ..

Far-right to back French govt's immigration bill: Le Pen

13 hours ago
 National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qua ..

National Conference on recognizing Migrants’ Qualifications and Skills held

13 hours ago

More Stories From World