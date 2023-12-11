Open Menu

Snow In Beijing Affects Road Traffic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Snow in Beijing affects road traffic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) -- Road traffic in Beijing was disrupted Monday morning following snowfall from Sunday evening, with more expected on Monday.

From 7 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, snowfall in the city reached 5.8 mm on average. The largest precipitation was seen in Fangshan District, reaching 10.2 mm, according to data provided by the Beijing Meteorological Service.

Around 7:30 a.m., pedestrians in Xicheng District, many escorting their children to school, were treading on icy and muddy roads.

Several electric bike riders were seen falling on the ground near Xuanwumen in the district.

The city's weather station issued a yellow alert for icy roads at 4:50 p.m. Sunday, forecasting that large areas in the city are prone to having icy roads between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe alert, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

According to the weather forecast, light snow will continue on Monday.

Related Topics

Weather Snow China Road Traffic Orange Alert Beijing Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

9 minutes ago
 Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

24 minutes ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

29 minutes ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

4 hours ago
Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 days ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 days ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

2 days ago

More Stories From World