UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snow Storm Snaps Trees, Power Lines In Athens

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Snow Storm Snaps Trees, Power Lines in Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) A massive snowstorm has blanketed the north of Greece, cutting off power to large parts of Athens and the suburbs on Tuesday and killing three people.

The state grid operator HEDNO said that Medea cold front snapped hundreds of trees, which fell on power lines and damaged at least 85 medium-voltage lines.

The power outage led to two deaths of hospital patients after their ventilators failed.

The rare phenomenon brought some 400 electricity workers into the streets in the region of Attica, which includes the capital. So far, only 35 of the cut-off power lines have been repaired.

Related Topics

Electricity Medea Athens Greece

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development close ..

1 hour ago

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Centr ..

2 hours ago

FNC approves three bills

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

3 hours ago

US Navy Seizes Shipment of Thousands of Rifles, Ot ..

1 hour ago

Govt supports transparency in all fields: Senator

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.