Snow Storm Snaps Trees, Power Lines in Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) A massive snowstorm has blanketed the north of Greece, cutting off power to large parts of Athens and the suburbs on Tuesday and killing three people.

The state grid operator HEDNO said that Medea cold front snapped hundreds of trees, which fell on power lines and damaged at least 85 medium-voltage lines.

The power outage led to two deaths of hospital patients after their ventilators failed.

The rare phenomenon brought some 400 electricity workers into the streets in the region of Attica, which includes the capital. So far, only 35 of the cut-off power lines have been repaired.