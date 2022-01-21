UrduPoint.com

Snow To Hit Parts Of China In Next Three Days

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Snow to hit parts of China in next three days

Snow will hit parts of China in the next three days, bringing adverse effects on traffic in the Spring Festival travel season

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Snow will hit parts of China in the next three days, bringing adverse effects on traffic in the Spring Festival travel season, the National Meteorological Center said on Friday, From Friday to Monday, snow will hit the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan, Shandong and Hubei, while heavy rain will slash Guangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Jiangxi and Fujian.

Snow will affect transportation in the Spring Festival travel season, COVID-19 prevention and energy supply, the meteorological center forecast.

The 40-day travel season, also known as chunyun, kicked off Monday and many people will travel to reunite with their families for the Lunar New Year. The Spring Festival travel season this year is expected to see 1.18 billion passenger trips, up 35.6 percent year on year, but 20.3 percent lower than that of 2020, according to the Ministry of Transport.

