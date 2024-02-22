(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) In the snowless urban landscape of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, a surprising fervor for winter sports has taken hold, transforming this "furnace city" known for its scorching summers into a hub for ice and snow tourism.

It is true that the urban areas in Chongqing rarely snow, however, the passion for skiing among its residents is palpable, resonating even with those hailing from the snowy northeast of China.

"I feel people's passion for snow and skiing here in Chongqing," said Ma Fuqiang, a ski instructor at Jinfo Mountain ski resort and a native of Heilongjiang, a northeast China province that boasts rich ice and snow resources.

"Most tourists at the ski resort here are beginners. They get very excited when they see snow, driving a high demand for ski instructors," Ma added.

In the Jinfo Mountain ski resort alone, there are more than 140 ski instructors, most of whom come from northeastern China. They usually work here from mid-November to early March next year.