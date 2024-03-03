Open Menu

Snowboarder Dies In Central Western Japan's Ski Resort Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Snowboarder dies in central western Japan's ski resort accident

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A Japanese man died on Sunday after a snowboarding accident at a ski resort in the central western Japanese prefecture of Hyogo, local media reported.

The tragic incident took place at Hachikita Highlands Ski Resort, where the snowboarder in his 40s was participating in a snowboarding competition.

According to the local police, he fell during his run at around 8:00 a.m.

local time and was found unconscious with no signs of breathing when an emergency call was made to the fire department.

The man was immediately transported to a hospital in Toyoka City, but his death was confirmed later.

The snow depth on the competition course was approximately 80 centimeters at the time of the incident, Kobe news reported citing the ski resort.

Local authorities were working to confirm the man's identity and investigate the exact cause of his death.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Police Snow Died Man Kobe Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

16 hours ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

16 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

16 hours ago
 KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases a ..

KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..

16 hours ago
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using ..

Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..

16 hours ago
 Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from ..

Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF

16 hours ago
 Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate cha ..

Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..

16 hours ago
 PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS offi ..

PM in-waiting Shehbaz Sharif felicitates APNS office bearers

16 hours ago
 HC in UK hosts international students after visit ..

HC in UK hosts international students after visit to Pakistan

16 hours ago
 The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

The newly elected Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur impos ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World