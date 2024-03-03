(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) A Japanese man died on Sunday after a snowboarding accident at a ski resort in the central western Japanese prefecture of Hyogo, local media reported.

The tragic incident took place at Hachikita Highlands Ski Resort, where the snowboarder in his 40s was participating in a snowboarding competition.

According to the local police, he fell during his run at around 8:00 a.m.

local time and was found unconscious with no signs of breathing when an emergency call was made to the fire department.

The man was immediately transported to a hospital in Toyoka City, but his death was confirmed later.

The snow depth on the competition course was approximately 80 centimeters at the time of the incident, Kobe news reported citing the ski resort.

Local authorities were working to confirm the man's identity and investigate the exact cause of his death.