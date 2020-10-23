UrduPoint.com
Snowden Does Not Intend To Return To US Until Charges Against Him Dropped - Lawyer

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 05:59 PM

US whistleblower Edward Snowden does not intend to return to the United States from Russia until all charges against him have been dropped, his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) US whistleblower Edward Snowden does not intend to return to the United States from Russia until all charges against him have been dropped, his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik on Thursday.

A day prior, Kucherena revealed that Snowden had received a permanent residence permit in Russia.

"He does not intend to return to the United States until all criminal prosecution against him is terminated," Kucherena said.

The lawyer went on to say that Snowden's health is fine and that "he tries to be self-isolating," and avoids public places as much as possible during the pandemic.

Snowden, formerly an intelligence contractor, has been living in Russia since 2013. He fled the United States after leaking classified documents showing that the National Security Agency was collecting the telephone records of millions of US citizens. He is wanted in the United States on espionage charges.

