Snowden Has No Intention To Leave Russia - Lawyer Kucherena

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:03 PM

Former US intelligence officer and whistleblower Edward Snowden has no intention to leave Russia, his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Former US intelligence officer and whistleblower Edward Snowden has no intention to leave Russia, his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As of now, he has no intention to go anywhere. He has no such plans, as far as I know," Kucherena said.

Snowden asked 27 countries in 2013 to shelter him temporarily, but received no response, the lawyer recalled.

"The French Foreign Ministry has recently unexpectedly announced that it is ready to study the matter. Well, it can do this, for God's sake. It is Edward who makes decisions on his location and his fate," Kucherena said.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents exposing the National Security Agency's mass surveillance program that collected telephone, email and internet browsing records on nearly everyone in the US, despite a law prohibiting spying on US citizens without a court order.

The US government revoked Snowden's passport while he was transiting Moscow en route to another country. Russia subsequently granted Snowden political asylum.

In 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia. In 2017, his residence permit was extended for three more years.

