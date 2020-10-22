UrduPoint.com
Snowden Receives Permanent Residence Permit In Russia - Lawyer To Sputnik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 04:47 PM

Snowden Receives Permanent Residence Permit in Russia - Lawyer to Sputnik

US whistleblower Edward Snowden, who used to work for the National Security Agency, received a permanent residence permit in Russia, his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US whistleblower Edward Snowden, who used to work for the National Security Agency, received a permanent residence permit in Russia, his lawyer, Anatoly Kucherena, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Edward Snowden received a permanent residence permit in Russia," the lawyer said, adding that the procedure had taken longer than usual because of the coronavius pandemic.

More Stories From World

