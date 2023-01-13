Snowden Says He Handled Classified Info More Securely Than Biden

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Former NSA contractor Edward Snowden said Thursday he handled classified documents more responsibly than the US president after Joe Biden confirmed a portion of sensitive materials was found at his garage.

"Wow, even I handled classified documents more securely. At least I kept them encrypted," Snowden wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents pertaining to the period when he was vice president of the United States.

It came after classified documents were found at Biden's former private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement think tank. On Thursday, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said a second batch of classified documents was discovered in the garage of the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware, while another one-page document was found in an adjacent room.