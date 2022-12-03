Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden said on Friday that he is in Russia because the White House canceled his passport to "trap" him there and continues to interfere with his freedom of movement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden said on Friday that he is in Russia because the White House canceled his passport to "trap" him there and continues to interfere with his freedom of movement.

Earlier in the day, Snowden's lawyer Anatoly Kucherena said that his client has taken the oath and received a Russian passport. The lawyer added that Russian citizenship protects Snowden from extradition to another country.

"I'm in Russia because the White House intentionally canceled my passport to trap me here. They *downed the President of Bolivia's diplomatic aircraft* to prevent me from leaving, and continue to interfere with my freedom of movement to this day," Snowden wrote on Twitter.