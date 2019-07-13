UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snowden Says Today Governments Mainly Seek To Enhance Power, Care Less About Human Rights

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

Snowden Says Today Governments Mainly Seek to Enhance Power, Care Less About Human Rights

Famous whistleblower Edward Snowden said on Saturday that nowadays governments were mostly interested in enhancing their power even if it would affect human rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Famous whistleblower Edward Snowden said on Saturday that nowadays governments were mostly interested in enhancing their power even if it would affect human rights.

"The governments care less and less about rights and more and more about power. These authorities that were produced allegedly to protect us against terrorism are increasingly applied against journalists, who write critical stories the government does not like. They are applied against immigrants ... politically exposed people and dissidents. More broadly, they are being applied against minorities," Snowden said during the UK Open Rights Group's conference in London, speaking via video link from Moscow.

He also stressed that such authorities were mostly aimed at controlling, shaping and influencing the direction of society rather than at protecting public safety, which constituted their initial mission.

Speaking of mass surveillance, Snowden stated that once the government started abusing secrecy and using it as a shelter from accountability, policy makers took advantage of that and started doing whatever they considered to be right regardless of any rules and restrictions.

This is how the public can turn from the government's master into its subject, Snowden said.

The wistleblower paid particular attention to the US mass surveillance policy, especially that part of it that concerns citizens of other countries. He said that the US inner laws were allowing Washington to do anything it liked in case it wanted to keep an eye on someone.

"The laws have been structured in such a way that the US government can make representation to foreign politicians and go 'We have rules that say we won't do this, we won't look at you, we will not scrutinize you unless you are up to no good. You just simply need to trust us that they are being followed ... We can look at whatever we want under our own domestic laws because those rules are not truly binding,'" Snowden said.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents exposing mass surveillance by US authorities around the globe. Russia granted him temporary asylum for one year after he fled the United States. In 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit to live in Russia, which was later extended until 2020.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington London United Kingdom United States 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Kishori grieved over loss of lives in road acciden ..

3 minutes ago

Traders' strike call fizzled out in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner for strict action against wate ..

3 minutes ago

PPP to continue struggle for democracy: Qamar Zama ..

3 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, weapons recovered

20 minutes ago

Bahria University holds 6th Convocation

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.