Snowden Submits Documents To Extend Russia Residence Permit By 3 More Years - Lawyer

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

Edward Snowden, former Central Intelligence Agency employee who has exposed illegal spying by US intelligence agencies, has submitted documents for extending his Russian residence permit by three more years, his lawyer told Sputnik on Thursday

"Edward Snowden has submitted documents for extending his Russian residence permit by three more years, as it expires in April already," Anatoly Kucherena said.

Snowden has been living in Russia since 2013 after leaving the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

