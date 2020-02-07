Snowden to Apply for Extension of Russian Residence Permit - Lawyer

Former CIA contractor Edward Snowden, who exposed illegal spying by US intelligence agencies, will have his Russian residence permit extended after it expires in April, his lawyer told Sputnik on Friday

"The permit is about to expire. I am preparing to file paperwork for an extension," Anatoly Kucherena said.

Snowden settled in Russia in 2013 after fleeing the United States, where he is wanted on espionage charges for leaking secret surveillance information to the media.

Kucherena said there was no need for Snowden to request Russian citizenship since he had a three-year residence permit that allowed him to travel abroad.

The lawyer added that Snowden did not plan to live in another country.

"We met not long ago and discussed a lot of things but the issue of him leaving [Russia] did not come up and probably will not come up because he does not plan to leave," Kucherena said.

The whistle-blower said last year he would return to the United States if he were guaranteed a fair trial for exposing the dragnet internet and phone surveillance of millions of Americans by the National Security Agency.