Snowden To Give Speech At Russian Marathon New Knowledge - Organizer

Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:54 PM

Former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden will take part in the Russian II Marathon New Knowledge on Thursday, the organizer told Sputnik

The enlightenment marathon is planned to run from Wednesday till Friday in the cities of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Vladivostok, and in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan. The event is organized by the Russian Znaniye association.

"These three days we will be holding a big Marathon New Knowledge, which started with the lecture of Russian President Vladimir Putin... Tomorrow, a speech by Snowden is planned, and he is going to give some answers for the Znaniye association. Taking into account how much he dislikes to do interviews - he is [still] doing it for the Znaniye association," the organization spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Russian ministers, heads of corporations and other prominent people will also deliver speeches at the marathon.

