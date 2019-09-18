Snowden Urges His Book Publisher to Print Excerpts of US Government Objection on Cover

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Whistleblower Edward Snowden said he wants Macmillan, the publisher of his memoir titled Permanent Record, to publish objections included in a US government lawsuit on the cover.

"The publisher should print excerpts from the government's furious objection to the publication of this book on the cover of every copy," Snowden tweeted. "I'm not sure I've ever seen a book that both the CIA *and* the NSA consider too dangerous to be read."

Earlier, the Justice Department said it filed the lawsuit against Snowden for failing to submit his manuscript to US intelligence agencies for pre-publication review and for failing to obtain written approval to share information.

The Justice Department lawsuit claims the book was published in violation of non-disclosure agreements that Snowden signed with US intelligence agencies before working as a contractor.

While the US said it would not try to block publication of Snowden's memoir, the Justice Department wants to keep all profits from sales of the book.

On Monday, Snowden said he would return to the United States to face trial if the Justice Department dropped his insistence that the trial be held in secret, thereby preventing a jury from hearing evidence of malfeasance by the NSA.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents exposing an illegal NSA mass surveillance program that collected telephone, email and internet browsing records on nearly everyone in the United States, despite a law prohibiting spying on US citizens without a court order.