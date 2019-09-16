UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snowden Wants To Return To US, Face Trial If Jurors Allowed To Hear Defense In Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 09:19 PM

Snowden Wants to Return to US, Face Trial if Jurors Allowed to Hear Defense in Open Court

Edward Snowden wants to face trial in the United States if the US government allows a public proceeding where his defense includes evidence that the National Security Agency broke US law with the massive collection of email, phone and internet records of millions of Americans, the whistleblower said in an interview on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Edward Snowden wants to face trial in the United States if the US government allows a public proceeding where his defense includes evidence that the National Security Agency broke US law with the massive collection of email, phone and internet records of millions of Americans, the whistleblower said in an interview on Monday.

"I would like to return to the United States," Snowden told CBS news. "If I'm going to spend the rest of my life in prison, the one bottom line demand we all have to agree to is that at least I get a fair trial and that is the one thing that the government has refused to guarantee because they won't provide access to what's called a public interest defense."

Snowden said the US government wants a trial that is closed to the public with the verdict based on a narrow question of whether or not he broke the law and one in which a jury is not allowed to consider the motivations of his actions.

"They want the jury to consider whether these actions were lawful of unlawful, not whether they were right and I'm sorry but that defeats the purpose of a jury," Snowden said.

In 2013, Snowden leaked classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by the National Security Agency on all US citizens. US law explicitly prohibits spying on US citizens and residents without a court order.

The US government revoked Snowden's passport while he was transiting Moscow en route to another country. Russia subsequently granted Snowden political asylum.

As a result of Snowden's revelations, the US Congress passed the Freedom Act in 2015, significantly curbing the mass collection of data.

Related Topics

Internet Moscow Russia United States Congress 2015 All Government Million Court

Recent Stories

TECNO joins hands with Airlink to expand its distr ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court declares Auqaf land lease to patrol ..

1 minute ago

Supreme Court seeks details regarding laws about b ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Mubarak ..

28 minutes ago

'Not Entirely Clear' Who Attacked Saudi Oil Facili ..

1 minute ago

Farmers Advisory Committee issues fortnightly cott ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.