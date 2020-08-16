UrduPoint.com
Snowden's Lawyer Kucherena Says Trump's Pardon Not Enough, All Persecution Must Be Stopped

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Anatoly Kucherena, the lawyer of former US intelligence employee and whistleblower Edward Snowden, says that all the persecution must be stopped adding that pardon is not a practice that could be applied to a person, who did not commit any crimes.

US President Donald Trump has said he will look into pardoning Snowden, a former Central Intelligence Agency employee who became a whistleblower and revealed the illegal spying practices conducted by US intelligence agencies.

Snowden is currently residing in Russia.

"I don't think there can be any difficulties in making decisions, for example, about his pardon. Although there are no grounds at all to talk about crime since Snowden talked about gross violations of the rights and freedoms of not only American citizens but also citizens of other states. I think that it should not be about a pardon, but about ceasing all possible persecution of Snowden," Kucherena told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

