Snowfall, Freezing Weather Kill 60 In Afghanistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 12:20 PM
KABUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Sixty people died and 23 others were injured due to heavy snowfall, rains and freezing weather across Afghanistan over the past three weeks, spokesman for national disaster authority Mullah Janan Saeq has said.
"Over 1,600 houses have been partially or completely destroyed and more than 177,000 cattle have died due to the chilly weather during this period," Saeq said Wednesday in a videotape released on social media X.
National disaster authority with the collaboration of national and international organizations has provided foodstuffs, non-foodstuffs, and cash to over 22,400 affected families in different parts of the country, the spokesman stated.
Extreme cold weather and snowfall have swept through parts of Afghanistan recently where the temperature fell to minus 30 degrees Celsius in some areas of the country.
