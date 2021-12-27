UrduPoint.com

Snowfall In Japan Leaves 10 People Injured, Dozens Of Flights Canceled - Reports

Ten people have been injured as severe snowfall and stormy wind strike western Japan, causing the cancellation of over 80 flights and disruption of rail traffic, Japanese media reported on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Ten people have been injured as severe snowfall and stormy wind strike western Japan, causing the cancellation of over 80 flights and disruption of rail traffic, Japanese media reported on Monday.

Heavy snow and squalls have continued in Japan for three days. Weather forecasters called the amount of precipitation unprecedented, seen every several years.

As Kyodo news agency reported, two people were severely injured while working on snow removal. Others suffered injuries caused by storm winds or hypothermia. Dozens of vehicles have gotten trapped in snow leading to miles-long traffic gridlock.

Due to adverse weather conditions, 80 flights have been canceled so far, which is twice as much as six hours ago, Japanese NHK broadcaster reported. Shinkansen bullet trains are also departing with delays. The Japanese post office notified of possible half-day or 24-hour backlogs in delivery.

NHK also reported Monday that a train of the Ohmi railway went off the rails due to snow drifts in Hikone city of Shiga Prefecture, with no injuries registered.

The train operator is running emergency work, though the timeline for restoring traffic is unknown.

On Monday, West Japan Railway Company suspended the operation of 52 express trains, including those linking Kyoto, Nagoya and Kanazawa.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, 72 centimeters of snow accumulated in Hyogo Prefecture and 68 centimeters in Shiga Prefecture, an all-time record. The snowfall is expected to continue through Tuesday with the amount of snow in Niigata Prefecture reaching 90 centimeters.

The Japanese meteorological agency and transport ministry urge the population to avoid unnecessary travel, suggesting actions to take in the event of a snow trap on the road. Three years ago, severe snowfall blocked 1,500 cars for several hours, and last year 2,100 cars were trapped by snow drifts.

