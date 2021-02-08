UrduPoint.com
Snowstorm Causes Traffic Accidents, Train Delays In Netherlands - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Snowstorm Causes Traffic Accidents, Train Delays in Netherlands - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Traffic in the Netherlands remains paralyzed due to a strong snowstorm, with several highways closed down due to traffic accidents and train movement is fraught with delays, the NOS tv channel reported Monday.

On Sunday, the Netherlands declared the weather to be at threat level red due to strong snowfall and a blizzard, which disrupted traffic across the country, in what is said to be the first such snowstorm since 2010.

According to the broadcaster, several highways have snowbanks of about 20 inches in height. The country's executive agency on public works and water management advises citizens to refrain from driving due to dangerous road conditions.

Meanwhile, the state-owned Nederlandse Spoorwegen railway operator said that the strong snowfall caused multiple train movement breakdowns on Sunday, but it was doing everything possible to maintain train movement and advised citizens to postpone travel. Train movement has now been gradually restored but the number of trains is being limited.

Most of the country's grade schools, which were supposed to resume their work on Monday, remained closed because of the weather conditions.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute warned that the country would remain at threat level orange until midday and then it would move to yellow.

