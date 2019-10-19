UrduPoint.com
SNP Leader Warns Johnson Of Facing Trial If Brexit Extension Not Sought

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Ian Blackford warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that failure to respect the Benn Act, which obligates him to seek Brexit extension, will result in legal repercussions for the British leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Ian Blackford warned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that failure to respect the Benn Act, which obligates him to seek Brexit extension, will result in legal repercussions for the British leader.

The UK House of Commons decided on Saturday in a crucial vote to withhold the approval of Johnson's new Brexit deal, which automatically forces the prime minister to seek extension. Johnson, however, said that he would not ask for a delay and pledged to deliver the withdrawal by October 31.

"I wonder what we can do to make sure that the Prime Minister ... respects the Benn Act and sends a letter to the European Council seeking that extension... and any failure of a prime minister who thinks he is above the law, well Prime minister, you will find yourself in court," the Scottish politician said after the vote.

