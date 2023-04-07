Close
SNP's Accounting Firm Resigns Following Arrest Of Former Party Chief's Husband - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Scotland's largest independent accounting firm, Johnston Carmichael, whose audit services have been used by the Scottish National Party (SNP), resigned days after Peter Murrell, husband of the party ex-leader Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested as part of an investigation into the SNP's finances, UK media reported Friday.

Johnston Carmichael, which has provided the SNP with its services for over 10 years, said that the company "will not be providing audit services" to the party this year, the Sky news broadcaster reported. The party is currently looking for another accounting firm, the report read.

Scottish Conservative Party politician, Donald Cameron, said that the resignation "only raises further questions about the increasingly murky picture surrounding the SNP's finances," according to the report.

On Wednesday, Peter Murrell was arrested in connection with an investigation into the SNP funding and finances, but was later released without any charges while awaiting further investigation. Police are reportedly investigating the alleged misuse of about �600,000 ($745,000) of Scottish independence campaign funds.

