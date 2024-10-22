Snyman Returns For Springboks' November Internationals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Rugby World Cup winning lock RG Snyman has been named in the Springboks' squad for three Tests next month, South Africa Rugby announced on Tuesday.
Snyman missed the summer's Rugby Championship success with a foot injury but has scored two tries in three games this season for new side Leinster.
The 29-year-old is joined in the set-up by utility back Damian Willemse, centre Andre Esterhuizen and fellow second-row Franco Mostert, who were also sidelined for the mid-year campaign.
Fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, locks Salmaan Moerat and Lood de Jager as well as prop Steven Kitshoff are missing however with fitness issues.
Recent Stories
Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
More Stories From World
-
China-Pak strategic partnership signed to advance CAR-T therapy in Pakistan8 minutes ago
-
New mpox variant detected in Germany: health authority28 minutes ago
-
North Korea UN representative denies Pyongyang sent troops to Russia38 minutes ago
-
China launches international cataract training to enhance eye care collaboration58 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks kill 5, including child, in east Ukraine58 minutes ago
-
GM results top expectations on strong auto pricing1 hour ago
-
Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says 13 killed in Israel strike near south Beirut hospital2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Embassy College Beijing holds annual Students Council Investiture ceremony2 hours ago
-
King Charles caps Australia trip with Opera House bash3 hours ago
-
Global Health Exhibition 2024 kicks off with SAR50 billion investments3 hours ago
-
KFSHRC strives to integrate Robotic Surgery in all operating rooms, Says CEO3 hours ago