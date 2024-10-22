Snyman returns for Springboks' November internationals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Rugby World Cup winning lock RG Snyman has been named in the Springboks' squad for three Tests next month, South Africa Rugby announced on Tuesday.

Snyman missed the summer's Rugby Championship success with a foot injury but has scored two tries in three games this season for new side Leinster.

The 29-year-old is joined in the set-up by utility back Damian Willemse, centre Andre Esterhuizen and fellow second-row Franco Mostert, who were also sidelined for the mid-year campaign.

Fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, locks Salmaan Moerat and Lood de Jager as well as prop Steven Kitshoff are missing however with fitness issues.