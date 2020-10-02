So Far 168 Countries Joined COVAX, 25 to Follow Soon - Tedros

To date, 168 countries have joined the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) and 25 vowed to follow suit soon, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) To date, 168 countries have joined the World Health Organization-led COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) and 25 vowed to follow suit soon, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"I am pleased to say that 168 countries have now joined COVAX and another 25 told us they will do soon," Tedros told a virtual press conference.

COVAX is co-led by the the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.