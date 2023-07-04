Open Menu

Sobyanin Says Another Attempt Made By Ukrainian Drones To Attack Moscow, Moscow Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Sobyanin Says Another Attempt Made by Ukrainian Drones to Attack Moscow, Moscow Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Ukraine has made another attempt to attack Moscow and the Moscow Region with drones, the attacks were repelled by air defense forces, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, emergencies services told Sputnik that two drones were shot down in the Russian capital near the village of Valuyevo, with no casualties or damage. Another drone was shot down near Kubinka in the Moscow Region. Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) announced restrictions arrivals and departures at Vnukovo Airport until 05:00 GMT. Fourteen flights were redirected from Vnukovo Airport to other airports, a source told Sputnik.

Restrictions on arrivals and departures at Vnukovo Airport have been extended until 8 a.

m. (5 a.m. GMT), other airports in Moscow and the Moscow Region are operating as usual, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said.

"Today, another attempt was made by Ukrainian drones to attack New Moscow (a Moscow district) and the Moscow Region. At the moment, the attacks have been repelled by air defense forces, all detected UAVs have been eliminated," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

There are no victims or injured after the drone attack, the mayor said, adding that emergency services are working at the scene of the incident.

The mayor also announced the removal of all restrictions on flights in the area of Vnukovo Airport at 8 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT).

