Sobyanin Says Moscow Residents Accept, Implement Government Measures To Fight COVID-19

Sun 25th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Sobyanin Says Moscow Residents Accept, Implement Government Measures to Fight COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin believes that the government measures to fight against COVID-19 have been generally accepted and implemented by Moscow residents.

The mayor recalled that elderly Moscovites and people with chronic diseases were transferred to stay-at-home regime, while more than 1 million people were switched to remote work and some schoolchildren were transferred to distance learning.

"Today we see that these measures have been accepted and implemented by the majority of Moscovites," Sobyanin said as aired by Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

According to Sobyanin, despite record numbers of new cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, there is hope that the dynamics of the spread of coronavirus in Moscow will decline.

On Friday, Russia registered a new record single-day rise of 17,340 COVID-19 cases, up from 15,971 on Thursday. On Saturday, 16,521 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the authorities.

More Stories From World

