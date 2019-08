The Russian-Turkish agreements on forming a demilitarized zone in Syria's Idlib are being implemented, but there are difficulties, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told reporters Tuesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The Russian-Turkish agreements on forming a demilitarized zone in Syria 's Idlib are being implemented, but there are difficulties, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told reporters Tuesday.

"They are being implemented, but there are difficulties, there are problems," Shoigu said when asked whether it was possible to implement the Russian-Turkish agreements reached last September.