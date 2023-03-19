UrduPoint.com

Sochi Airport Resumes Flights Delayed Due To Fog, Poor Visibility

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2023 | 06:40 PM

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Sochi Airport on Russia's Black Sea coast resumed flights that had earlier been delayed due to fog and poor visibility, the regional airports operator said on Sunday.

"Visibility around the airport has improved from 11 a.m. (local time, 08:00 GMT). The airport has taken four flights. Delayed flights started to depart from alternate airfields. They will arrive in Sochi in near future.

Check-in for these flights has already begun," Russia's Krasnodar region airports operator company Aerodynamics said.

The company added that the improvement of visibility could last until 6 p.m. local time, with fog expected to return later in the evening.

Earlier in the day, the Aerodynamics company said that flight crews were unable to land at Sochi Airport due to fog and low clouds, with 39 flights canceled. Just two out of 57 flights scheduled for Sunday night were completed, according to the company.

