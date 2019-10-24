UrduPoint.com
Sochi MoU Opens Door For 'Important' Direct Contacts Between Turkey, Syria - Ex-Minister

The Russian-Turkish memorandum on northeast Syria opens the possibility of direct contacts between Ankara and Damascus, which, if established, could prove to be "very important" in resolving many problems in the region, former Turkish foreign minister Yasar Yakis told Sputnik.

Following the marathon talks in Sochi on Tuesday, presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum to resolve the situation in northeast Syria in the wake of the Turkish offensive. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards commit themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone. Russia and Turkey also agree on joint patrols in the area.

Another important issue is that the memorandum reaffirms importance of the 1998 Adana agreement under which Syria promises Turkey to halt activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members on its territory. Yakis expressed regret that Ankara had "turned a blind ear to Russia's repeated suggestions" to revive the accord as a framework for cooperation with Syria.

"In his conversation with the journalists in the plane on his way back from Sochi, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that contacts with the Syrian regime are conducted through Russia, but he fell short of saying that Turkey will cooperate with Syria.

However, he left the door open for future direct contacts with the Syrian authorities. I believe that direct contacts between Turkey and Syria are very important and that it may help solve several problems," the minister said.

Yakis noted that the memorandum reflected that Russia and Turkey opposed separatist trends in Syria, meaning that they both supported Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The former diplomat also suggested that Russia emerged as the "main winner" from the situation because, "without firing a single bullet, it filled the vacuum created by the US withdrawal and gained the upper hand in pushing democratic process."

Turkey launched its offensive against Kurdish militia, viewed by Ankara as terrorists, on October 9 after its talks with the United States on a "safe zone" on the border collapsed and American troops started leaving the area. Kurds, abandoned by the United States, swiftly asked Damascus to deploy its troops to the northeast of the Arab republic to help repel the offensive.

