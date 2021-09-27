BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Social Democrats (SPD) are in the lead in the German Federal election with over 25 percent and are neck and neck with the conservatives' bloc consisting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) - and the Christian Social Union (CSU).

According to the latest preliminary results from the electoral commission, with results from over half of the districts processed, the SPD has 25.4 percent, while the CDU/CSU bloc has 25.1 percent.

The Greens have 13.8 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.2 percent. The Alternative for Germany ( AfD) party is fifth with 10.6 percent.