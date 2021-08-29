BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Four weeks ahead of the German general election, the Social Democrats are in the lead by 3 percent, according to a new poll conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers (INSA).

The survey, conducted for Bild on August 23-27, showed on Saturday that the Social Democrats have 24 percent support, while the conservatives' bloc consisting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) - and the Christian Social Union (CSU), has 21 percent.

The Greens have 17 percent support, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 13 percent.

Meanwhile, a survey conducted by Forschungsgruppe Wahlen for the ZDF broadcaster released on Friday showed that 49 percent of Germans would prefer the Social Democrats' Olaf Scholz as the successor to Merkel. The leader of Merkel's conservative bloc Armin Laschet appeared to have 17 percent support, followed by the Greens' Annalena Baerbock with 16 percent.

Merkel is planning to retire from politics after the September general election.