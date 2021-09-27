(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Social Democrats (SPD) are maintaining their lead in Germany's election and now have 25.7 percent, with the conservatives' bloc still following closely behind, according to the latest results from the electoral commission.

With results from more than 80 percent of the districts processed, the conservatives' bloc consisting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) - and the Christian Social Union (CSU) has 24.7 percent.

The Greens are third with 14 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.5 percent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is fifth with 10.7 percent.