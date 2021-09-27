UrduPoint.com

Social Democrats Increase Narrow Gap With CDU/CSU In Germany's Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 hours ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 04:20 AM

Social Democrats Increase Narrow Gap With CDU/CSU in Germany's Election

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Social Democrats (SPD) are maintaining their lead in Germany's election and now have 25.7 percent, with the conservatives' bloc still following closely behind, according to the latest results from the electoral commission.

With results from more than 80 percent of the districts processed, the conservatives' bloc consisting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party - the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) - and the Christian Social Union (CSU) has 24.7 percent.

The Greens are third with 14 percent, while the Free Democratic Party (FDP) is fourth with 11.5 percent. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is fifth with 10.7 percent.

Related Topics

Election German Germany Lead Angela Merkel Democrats Christian From

Recent Stories

Registration now open for Expo 2020 Dubai Run

Registration now open for Expo 2020 Dubai Run

12 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and ..

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates 4,000 land plots and houses to citizens at cost of ..

57 minutes ago
 Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPR ..

Newly appointed BoDs chairmen of DISCOs visit NEPRA headquarters

23 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security f ..

DC, DPO visits police stations, discuss security for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussa ..

23 minutes ago
 248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

248 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

23 minutes ago
 2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhe ..

2021 World Internet Conference kicked off in Wuzhen, China

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.