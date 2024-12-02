Social Democrats lead Romania vote, but far right makes big gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Romania's ruling Social Democrats (PSD) were leading in Sunday's parliamentary elections, but the far right secured big gains, exit polling found, deepening uncertainty in a country rocked by political chaos.

Shortly after the end of voting at 9:00 pm (1900 GMT), the PSD was credited with 26 percent of the vote, ahead of the other parties, according to the poll published by local media.

However, all the far-right parties combined stood at about 30 percent.

If confirmed by official results expected later in the evening, it would indicate a fragmented parliament as well as difficult negotiations to form a government.

The parliamentary vote comes at a time of political turmoil sparked when a top court ordered a recount of the first round of Romania's November 24 presidential election.

Last week's first-round presidential ballot was won by Calin Georgescu, a little-known far-right admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin. A run-off is slated for December 8.

The far right's surprise success has raised fears in the West that it could potentially herald a shift in the foreign policy of the NATO country and EU member, which borders Ukraine.

"It is an important signal that Romanians have sent to the political class," said Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu after the exit poll was published, adding that the country should continue on its European path, while "protecting our identity, national values and faith".

Earlier on Sunday, several voters like Dorina Burcea voiced concern that Romania might turn away from its pro-European path.

"As someone who lived a little bit under communism and still remembers it -- and at the same time could enjoy all this openness of the European Union, to be able to go to other countries -- I can't imagine how we could have another option than the EU and NATO," the 41-year-old told AFP.

Voter turnout stood at 52 percent after polls closed, a record high in 20 years.

- 'New era' -

Romania's far-right parties -- which oppose sending aid to Ukraine -- welcomed the results of the exit poll.

"Today the Romanian people voted for the pro-sovereignty forces," said far-right AUR leader George Simion, who had won nearly 14 percent of the presidential vote.

"It is the beginning of a new era in which the Romanian people reclaim the right to decide their destiny," he added.

The extreme-right SOS Romania party, led by firebrand Diana Sosoaca, and the recently founded Party of Young People (POT), were each credited with more than five percent of the vote and are expected to enter parliament.

Since the fall of Communism in 1989, the country of 19 million people has never seen such a breakthrough by the far right. But anger over soaring inflation and fears of being dragged into Russia's war in neighbouring Ukraine have mounted.

For George Sorin, a 45-year-old economist in Bucharest, the current parliament had mostly served the interests of Ukraine by sending aid and had prioritised the European Union over "national interests".

In the opposing pro-EU camp, the centrist USR party, led by Elena Lasconi -- who placed second in the presidential ballot -- secured 15 percent of the vote, just like the liberals.

- Russian interference -

The parliamentary election took place at a delicate time, with the top court's order to recount the ballots of the first round of the presidential election causing widespread confusion.

After casting his vote in the city of Focsani, AUR leader Simion alleged that some people were "trying to repeat the (presidential) election to get the outcome they desire".

"Last Sunday, the Romanian people spoke," he said, insisting the result of the presidential vote should be respected.

"No decision made during this crucial period should limit the right of Romanians to vote freely nor further put at risk the credibility of the election process," said the US Embassy in Romania.

According to Septimius Parvu of the Expert Forum think tank, the recount order by Romania's Constitutional Court had "many negative effects", including undermining confidence in Romanian institutions.

"We've already recounted votes in Romania in the past, but not millions of votes, with parliamentary elections in the middle of it all," Parvu said.

